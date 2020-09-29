CEO of UMC says COVID-19 hospitalizations are down; reopening of Nevada encouraged

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While the statewide COVID-19 response director says numbers appear to be leveling out, the head of University Medical Center weighs in on Nevada’s economy. UMC’s CEO says he supports the continued reopening of Nevada.

Mason Van Houweling says COVID-19 hospital numbers are down, and hospitals have the room and resources to care for more COVID-19 patients.

Van Houweling says the highest peak was in July when UMC had about 121 COVID-19 patients. As of today, the hospital is treating 33 COVID-19 patients.

Another comparison Van Houweling is also paying attention to ER visits. During the peak of COVID-19, about 80 patients came into the ER every day with COVID-19 related symptoms, Van Hoeweling said.

“We’ve been very good at treatment, diagnosis, the medications that we’re using, the therapeutics, the contact tracing, and the surveillance has all been extremely effective, and we believe that the hospitals do support more businesses opening up for our Las Vegas community,” he said.

The CEO knows COVID-19 is still here and in effect, but he also feels hospitals can handle more patients.

He is urging Nevadans to continue to social distance, wear masks, and get the flu shot. Governor Steve Sisolak is expected to hold a press conference this week to announce adjustments to the limit for gatherings, lifting some restrictions on youth sports, etc.

For more on UMC testing sites or to make an appointment, go here.

Results are typically available in less than 12 hours.