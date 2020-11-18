Centennial Hills Hospital takes extra steps to keep mothers, newborns safe during COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As COVID-19 cases rise, so do concerns for new parents. But a chief nursing officer at Centennial Hills Hospital spoke to 8 News NOW about what they’re doing to keep every mother and newborn safe.

“My due date was suppose to be Nov. 22,” said Fabiana Pereira, new mom.

However, Pereira went into labor on Sunday. Her early contractions weren’t the only wrench in the plans.

“Right before that, that weekend on Friday, my husband found out that he was around someone who tested positive for COVID,” Pereira said.

Her husband also tested positive, so he could not be with her for the delivery of their first baby.

“I was devastated,” Pereira said.

Her next choice to be in the delivery room with her was her mom. But Pereira and her mom both had to get tested for COVID-19 first.

“My mom’s was negative, and then mine came back positive, but, after having the baby,” she said. “I was not expecting it because I don’t have any symptoms; I feel completely fine.”

Janet Wright is the Chief Operating Nurse at Centennial Hills Hospital. She says more “expectant moms” are testing positive for the coronavirus.

“If the moms do come in and we learn that they are positive, we do have our protocols that we [have] put into place, so they do go into isolation,” Wright said.

The hospital also has a plan for Pereira and her baby when they go home.

“The baby needs to stay quarantined during isolation for the same amount of time as the mother, but then once the mother has been cleared, the baby should still stay quarantined for 14 more days,” Wright said.

“It is serious,” Pereira said. “It clearly is affecting families, people with little kids, and I feel if we all just, like think about each other then we can all just hurry up and get this over with.”

Just this month, Centennial Hills hospital expanded its maternity department. The Birthplace, as it is called, added two labor and delivery suites along with 36 mother-baby suites.