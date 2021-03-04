CDC talks timeline of full protection after receiving second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After receiving your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you may be asking if you can live your life like normal.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, full protection against the virus may not take effect until a week or two after your second shot.

While vaccines continue to work their way through communities, it’s important to continue using all safety measure to help end this pandemic.

So, continue to social distance, wear a mask and wash your hands frequently.