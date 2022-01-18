CCSD contacts thousands of teachers, families before return from ‘Stop the Spread’ pause

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With schools set to restart classes on Wednesday after a five-day “Stop the Spread” pause, the Clark County School District (CCSD) has been hard at work contacting parents and employees for a better idea of who will be able to return on time.

The pause came as “extreme” staffing shortages due to COVID-19 were a barrier to continuing classes as usual.

According to CCSD, staff has contacted 4,057 parents/guardians to assess who is ready to return. Of those contacts, 2,324 students will be able to return to school.

A hotline set up for parents/guardians received 1,733 contacts, according to CCSD.

The district also contacted 1,409 employees. Of those, 1,068 were cleared to return to work.

That leaves about 2,000 students and employees who won’t be coming back just yet.

“We instituted this pause because of staffing shortages and to take advantage of the long weekend so our students, staff, and families could rest and recover,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara said. “I applaud and thank all of the nurses who worked diligently throughout the weekend to contact and clear those with concerns to ensure they can safely and confidently return to the classroom on Wednesday.”

A dashboard that reports COVID-19 cases in the school district indicates there are 13,697 known cases:

8,884 students

3,886 school staff

927 central staff

The dashboard also shows a “total cases” number for each school. The school with the most cases so far is Arbor View High School, which has 190 cases.

Parents who need to speak with the Health Services Department regarding a COVID positive test or an exposure in the last five days can call the CCSD COVID-19 Parent/Guardian Hotline at 702-799-4322. The phone line will be open during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Employees who need to speak with the Employee Health Department can request a call through the Employee Health Call Request or by calling the Employee Health Line listed in the emocha Health app.