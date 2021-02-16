Cashman COVID-19 testing site is closing Friday; UNLV’s testing operation expands to seven days a week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 testing site at Cashman Center is closing at noon on Friday, Feb. 19, and testing operations at the UNLV Stan Fulton Building, located at 801 E. Flamingo Road, will expand to seven days a week.

However, UNLV’s testing site will be closed Friday and Saturday this week, but when it reopens on Sunday, Feb. 21, it will reopen with its new seven day-a-week schedule from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials in Clark County said the change of operations at Cashman Center, located in downtown Las Vegas at 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd., will allow the Cashman Center to expand its capacity to offer more first and second-dose appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at the site.

Testing has been available in Exhibit Hall A at Cashman Center, while vaccinations are offered on an appointment-only basis in Exhibit Hall B.

The COVID-19 testing sites at UNLV and Cashman Center are overseen by UMC in partnership with Clark County, the Nevada National Guard, and other community partners.

Appointments can be self-scheduled through UMC’s website at www.umcsn.com. Those with no online access may call UMC at (702) 383-2619 to schedule appointments. The UNLV testing site location will continue to accept some walk-ins each day on a first-come, first-served basis as staffing allows, but priority is given to those with appointments.