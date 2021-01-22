Cashman Center open Jan. 25-30 for COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cashman Center will reopen Monday, Jan. 25, offering vaccinations by appointment only to those 70 and older and other eligible groups. Time slots will be available through Saturday, Jan. 30.

You can schedule an appointment online here. Please note, you will not be able to make one for Cashman through the weekend.

Other eligible groups currently include:

Healthcare workforce

Public safety and security

Frontline community support groups

For a detailed list of those eligible, click here.

Clark County says Cashman is closed this weekend so they can ensure the limited number of vaccines being received is adequate to meet community clinic and scheduled appointment needs.

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) will also open a pop-up vaccination clinic at Mack Middle School next week. It will be open Tuesday, Jan. 26, through Thursday, Jan. 28. This, as well as all clinics operated by the county and health district, are by appointment only.

“We are off to a great start making COVID-19 vaccinations available in our community based on the supplies we receive,” said Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Clark County Commission chairman, in a news release. “We are working to refine our delivery processes in the community to make vaccine as widely available as possible. Our main limitation is supply. Members of the public being offered vaccine at this time can do their part to help us out by showing up for appointments they book, and only booking appointments at one site, including local pharmacies offering vaccines or any of our public sites. We need the public’s help to ensure we maximize the supply of vaccine we receive.”

Officials are urging patience at this time, as supplies are continuously limited. Those who are experiencing issues with booking an appointment are encouraged to check back to the health district’s website frequently for updates and additional appointments.

SNHD’s Dr. Fermin Leguen says each week, the community receives a limited amount of the vaccine. He says the health district is working closely with its partners to make sure appointments are only offered based on how much they receive. This will ensure everyone who makes an appointment gets the vaccine.

According to Clark County, 60,632 vaccines have been administered in the county as of Jan. 18. SNHD has received 83,200 doses for Clark County so far.