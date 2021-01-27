Cashman Center open for COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only Feb. 3-7

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cashman Center will be open for COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only Feb. 3-7. Seniors 70-years-old and up, as well as other eligible groups, may register here.

Those eligible include:

Seniors: 70+

Healthcare workforce

Public safety and security

Frontline community support

Clark County says vaccines will be administered in Exhibit Hall B from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccines are given by appointment only to ensure all those who show up receive a vaccine. The County says it has the infrastructure to administer 100,000+ vaccines each week, but reaching this number depends on how many it is allocated and if the community resources to support vaccinations are available.

“I want to thank the Health District, our Fire Department, the Nevada National Guard, our local cities and pharmacies and all our community partners for the work they have done to expand our capacity to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to the public as more supplies become available,” said Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Clark County Commission chairman in a news release.

Kirkpatrick asked the public to remain patient as they continue to work on vaccinating all who wish to be done so. She says they will reach all who they can as allocations increase.

Those who are currently eligible are encouraged to check back on website for appointment availability frequently. They are also urged not to make appointments at more than one site. When individuals arrive for their vaccinations, they are asked to show up on time and bring any devices, such as wheelchairs or walkers, that will make them feel more comfortable.

The County says 107,190 vaccines have been administered as of Jan. 26.