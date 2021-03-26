Carson City Health and Human Services reports first case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant in the Quad-County region

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Carson City Health and Human Services is reporting the first case of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant in the Quad-County Region. The B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom, is believed to be more contagious, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The Nevada State Public Health Lab confirmed the detection of the variant in a Carson City resident. However, according to Carson City Health and Human Services, the individual has no travel history and no known exposures.

CCHHS says it is conducting extensive contact tracing on the confirmed case to reduce the spread of the variant. Experts say since the B.1.1.7 variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants, it may lead to more cases of COVID-19.

Current ongoing studies suggest that the antibodies generated through vaccination with the currently authorized Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines recognize this variant. However, it is still unknown how this variant impacts the effectiveness of the approved vaccines.

CCHHS urges the public to stay diligent with COVID-19 prevention measures such as wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, staying home when sick, practicing proper hand hygiene, and getting vaccinated eligible.

For more information on the B.1.1.7 and other COVID-19 variants, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.