California hospitals brace for holiday coronavirus cases

Registered nurse Melanie LaMadrid, left, talks on the phone as one of her patients lies in a bed in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hospitals in central and Southern California are quickly running out of intensive care unit beds for coronavirus patients.

State officials are poised to extend the strictest stay-at-home orders there as conditions worsen before the post-holiday surge hits. The situation is already dire, and the worst is expected to come in the next few weeks after Christmas and New Year’s travelers return home.

California hit 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Christmas Eve, becoming the first state to reach the grim milestone.

State stay-at-home orders for the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California are set to expire Monday but Gov. Gavin Newsom has signaled they would not be allowed to lapse.

