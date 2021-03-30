Caesars Entertainment to offer 10,000 on-site vaccinations to Las Vegas employees

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2015, file photo, a man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A $17.3 billion buyout creating the world’s biggest casino company has final regulatory approval. The New Jersey state Casino Control Commission voted Friday, July 17, 2020 to let Nevada-based Eldorado Resorts acquire Caesars Entertainment Corp. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment announced it will offer 10,000 on-site vaccinations to its Las Vegas team members starting April 1. These will be administered during a series of April vaccination events at its local resorts.

“Caesars Entertainment Team Members are the heart of our company, and their health and safety have been a priority for us throughout this tumultuous year,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, Inc., in a news release. “As we are committed to finding paths to make COVID-19 vaccines easily accessible, Caesars is fully underwriting the cost of administering the vaccines for all Las Vegas Team Members, including those on furlough and union members.”

Caesars is partnering with Albertsons for the events, during which 1,000-2,000 Pfizer vaccines will be given per day. Vaccinations are free.

“We are grateful to partner with Albertsons to host onsite COVID-19 vaccination events, providing convenient access for our Las Vegas Team Members to receive their doses,” said Sean McBurney, regional president of Las Vegas operations for Caesars Entertainment, in the release.

Team members must sign up for an appointment online. The first events will take place at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino’s Conference Center in the Pavillion Ballroom.

April 1 : 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 2 : 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. April 5 : 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 6: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

McBurney says Caesars Entertainment is offering employees an internal rewards incentive while the company encourages them to get vaccinated. He says it will help “… to further support the critical rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine as we continue to work toward our industry’s recovery.”

