Businesses will soon receive PETS Grant help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Thousands of Nevada businesses will soon be getting some much-needed financial assistance. Especially now, as the coronavirus continues to surge.

Applications are currently being approved for the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) grant. PETS grant applications were due at the end of October, and businesses that are being approved should finally be getting that funding in the coming weeks.

There are thousands of businesses across the state that are struggling because of the pandemic.

“We’re still trying to catch up with all our bills and trying to keep our heads above the water,” said Lia Yulianti, Owner of Belia Skin and Beauty Spa in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

Yulianti says the pandemic has slashed profits by 50 percent. The state-wide directives — adding even more of a burden.

“I have to make sure that all of our clients and my staff stay safe during the procedure, and we’re following the guidelines, the new regulations, but that costs money,” Yulianti said.

The good news is some businesses are currently being approved for the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support or PETS grant — a program specifically meant to help small businesses in Nevada.

“We expect most businesses will have their funding in the next few weeks,” said Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine.

Conine says around 3,000 businesses have been approved so far. A majority of them will get the maximum $10,000 amount. That means roughly $30 million of the total $40 million available is allocated.

The application process has been closed since late October. While Conine is hoping another federal recovery package will put more money in the PETS pot, he is encouraging struggling businesses to contact his office in the meantime.

“We’re getting their information, and we’ve got a database going, so that if additional programs do come out, either state-wide or for specific industries or in specific areas, we can quickly contact those businesses,” Conine said.

Round three of Clark County’s stabilization grant is also now open. Yulianti is working on that application right now.

“Anything helps during this tough time,” Yulianti said.

Companies can apply for up to $30,000 through the county’s stabilization grant. More details on that can be found here.

The following link is the contact information for the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office: http://www.nevadatreasurer.gov/Contact/Contact/