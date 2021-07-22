Businesses talk Day 1 of reinstated mask requirements for employees in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first day of reinstated mask requirements for employees in Clark County is in full swing.

The staff at Mothership Coffee Roasters took their masks off less than three weeks ago. While it was short-lived and they’re masking up once again, they say they’re okay with it.

“If we are doing the best to protect ourselves, that is all we have control over,” said Juanny Romero, CEO of the coffee shop.

She tells us even though the original COVID restrictions stopped on June 1, her team continued to wear masks a little longer, just to be on the safe side. This is why they don’t have an issue putting them back on.

First full day of masks back on for employees! This coffee shop says their workers just took the masks off 3 weeks ago and now they are back on. Hear from them tonight on why they actually don’t mind it @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/cEak8rS0jc — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) July 22, 2021

“For my staff, they are very mindful about their safety and safety of others,” Romero shared, “And that has been their forefront when approaching the pandemic.”

When the mask mandate kicked in Thursday, Mothership’s first day of business went on as usual. Some customers even had masks on, though they aren’t required to.

“It is definitely difficult to encourage customers without feeling like we are in any way coercing,” Romero said.

Over at All For Our Country near Fremont Street, employees say they are fully vaccinated, but they don’t have an issue being masked up.

“It gives me a sense of safety,” said Alex Pontillas, manager. “So, I didn’t mind.”

She tells us she has also noticed a lot of her customers coming in wearing a mask. But if COVID-19 cases don’t improve, she may make it a requirement.

“If things take a turn, we would put that recommendation on the window and ask our guests to wear the mask again.”

With the new mandate, businesses are required to put up signs that say masks are encouraged. This order will be reviewed again on Aug. 17.