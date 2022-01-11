Breakthrough COVID-19 cases up 40% over a 10-day period in Clark County

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. The variant on Monday was detected in South Texas in Cameron County on the Mexican border.(Photo: Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fully vaccinated people are now accounting for about four out of every 10 positive tests for COVID-19, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District. And breakthrough cases are growing even faster for school-age kids.

Testing from Dec. 29 through Jan. 6 showed a big increase in those cases, pushing the number of cases involving fully vaccinated people up by 7,704 in just nine days — a 40% increase.

There have now been 27,205 documented breakthrough COVID-19 cases in Clark County since SNHD began tracking in April of 2021.

And breakthrough cases grew from 526 to 964 in people from the ages 5 to 17 — an 83% increase. That comes as Clark County schools canceled classes on Friday and Tuesday, creating a five-day “Stop the Spread” pause for students.

Health officials are quick to remind people that vaccines do not prevent you from getting COVID-19 — they simply reduce the chance of severe illness.

And while cases are increasing rapidly, deaths and hospitalizations are not. Over the same 10-day period, a total of 28 hospitalizations and 12 deaths were reported. That pushes the total number of breakthrough deaths to 261 since April, and 873 breakthrough hospitalizations.

Those numbers could grow in the weeks after the cases were found in testing.

Breakthrough cases were at about one in every three cases when SNHD updated its counts on Dec. 29.