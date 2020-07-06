Brazil to begin Phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccine trial on July 20

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Brazil is set to begin Phase 3 of a COVID-19 vaccine trial on July 20, according to the governor of Sao Paulo State.

Chinese biotech company Sinovac is collaborating with Brazil’s Butantan Institute to test Corona-vac, a drug that uses inactivated virus cells to stimulate an immune response in patients.

The clinical study will involve 9,000 volunteers, all health care professionals who have worked with COVID-19 patients, but have not been infected with the virus or participated in other vaccine trials.

Half of the volunteers will receive the experimental vaccine, while the other half will receive a placebo. Phase 3 is the last step to test whether a vaccine or drug works before seeking approval from regulators.

Preliminary results are expected by the end of this year. This is the second coronavirus vaccine trial that’s taking place in Brazil.