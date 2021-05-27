SNHD, partners to host COVID vaccination clinic at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you still waiting to get your COVID-19 vaccine? Now you can in one epic location: Allegiant Stadium.

The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners are hosting a vaccination clinic June 10-13 and 17-20. They will offer the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines.

Appointments will be available starting June 1. Click here to snag one.

If you are someone in need of an assistance or a child under 18, you may bring one more person to your appointment.

For on-site parking, see the map below.

