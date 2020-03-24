All Secretary of State offices will be closed for Stay-at-Home order

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - UPDATE (9:08 p.m.) - Shortly after 8:00 p.m., an emergency alert was sent to smartphones that said:

To combat the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan, Governor Whitmer signed the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order.

For at least the next three weeks, all Michigan businesses and operations must temporarily suspend in-person operations that are not necessary to sustain or protect life. and all

Michiganders must stay in their homes unless they’re a part of that critical infrastructure workforce, engaged in an outdoor activity, or performing tasks necessary to the health and safety of themselves or their family, like going to the hospital or grocery store.