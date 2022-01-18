All Nevada counties to require masks again amid omicron surge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every county in Nevada will require masks no matter one’s vaccination status due to high transmission of coronavirus through the state, officials said Tuesday.

The CDC recommends everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission. All of Nevada’s counties fall under this category as of Wednesday.

Starting Friday, Eureka, Storey and White Pine counties will once again require masks.

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency directive in May adopting the latest CDC guidance related to masks as a statewide requirement. Counties must drop to low or moderate transmission levels for two weeks in a row to drop masks. Clark County has never fallen below this level since May.

Nevada has had a mask mandate since April of 2020, except for a brief few months when it was lifted.

Sisolak has reiterated vaccines are the solution to get rid of masks. Clark County reported 4,870 new cases in the past day, with the test positivity rate now at 37.4% in data released Tuesday.

Reports released Tuesday by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services provide the first look at the continuing omicron surge since last week. Four-day totals (Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday testing) shows COVID-19 is still causing severe illness for many people in the county and throughout the state.

Hospitalizations today are approaching the record for the pandemic, with 1,872 people now hospitalized statewide. The record was set Dec. 13, 2020, with 2,025 patients.