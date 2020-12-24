AAA report: 2020, coronavirus pandemic ends 11th straight year of holiday travel growth

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — AAA Nevada says most of us will stay home for the holidays, so as expected — Christmas travel will be down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to AAA, at least three-quarters of travelers are expected to stay home this holiday season. That means 34 million fewer people, compared to 2019.

Despite that drop, as many as 84.5 million Americans still plan to get out between now and January 3.

8 News Now asked some people why they still decided to travel– despite the recommendations from the CDC.

8 News Now Reporter Hector Mejia has the story.