A look at the number of COVID-19 vaccines in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada lags behind in getting COVID-19 vaccinations into the arms of residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So, how many doses does the Silver State have right now?

8 News Now has heard from seniors who are frustrated. For example, in Clark County, we’re still in the 70 and up age group for the vaccine in the general population lane, more than a month into the vaccination program.

As of Thursday, the state estimates that 238,000 doses have been administered. That’s out of 339,900 doses Nevada has received.

This leaves 101,900 doses not yet used.

Related Content State leaders unsure why Nevada is receiving low number of COVID-19 vaccine doses

The I-Team asked what needs to happen to speed the process up and get more doses into the arms of Nevadans. The state continues to blame the federal government.

“The rate to which we are able to support vaccination in the 70 and older group is completely dependent upon the allocation that Nevada receives,” said Candice McDaniel of Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services.

The CDC reports Nevada is receiving a low amount of doses per 100,000 people compared to other states. In fact, Nevada is second to last.

But the CDC also reports Nevada fifth to last in getting the doses we have to residents.

As we’ve reported, some of the doses that aren’t yet used are headed to longterm care facilities and nursing homes. Appointments have been made for many of those doses.