A look at COVID-19’s impact on businesses ahead of March 11 anniversary when WHO named the virus a pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thursday, March 11, marks one year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Businesses took a major hit due to the pandemic, and so did the economy.

Many brick-and-mortar retailers were struggling before the pandemic, and just last week, Fry’s joined a list of well-known apparel and department stores forced to shut down partially or completely in the past year.

Coresight Research CEO Deborah Weinswig says more than 8,700 stores closed in 2020. She projects 10,000 more will shutter this year.

“The worst is still yet to come, yes, and several fold right,” Weinswig said. “It will be permanent store closures; it will be retailers closing flagships where rent is highest.”

The unemployment rate hit 14.7% last April, eventually dropping to 6.2% last month.

Experts say jobs are expected to grow this year as life gets closer to normal. But it’s not clear what the new normal will look like.

Will people streaming their movies at home want to return to and fill-up movie theaters? Will take-out eaters dine-in again? Will business travel return after a year of virtual meetings?

These are all questions that everyone will have to wait to receive the answers to.