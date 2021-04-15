A local look at the possibility of booster shots for COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As more Nevadans get the COVID-19 vaccine, there is talk about potentially needing a third dose.

Pfizer’s CEO said Thursday that a third booster shot of their vaccine will likely be needed within a year of getting the second dose.

According to Nevada’s COVID-19 dashboard, around 21% of Nevadans are fully vaccinated.

But it is still unclear how long the protection will last. That is why experts say we can expect booster shots.

Local businesses tell 8 News Now if that is the case, they encourage everyone to get them when the time comes.

Motown music fills the room at Notoriety, a live performance venue in Downtown Las Vegas, as they continue to see more customers come through their doors.

“We’re putting bodies in the seats, so it’s been good,” Notoriety CEO Ken Henderson said.

Henderson says increased capacities have been helpful, but he adds the best way to boost business is if everyone gets the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The more people that get vaccinated, the more people are confident in coming out, and the more people are buying tickets and coming out and enjoying live entertainment,” he said.

The vaccine rollout in Nevada is making progress — but this could be just the beginning, especially after the Pfizer announcement.

“It’s not surprising,” said Dr. Marc J. Kahn, dean of the UNLV School of Medicine.

He says this could be similar to the flu shot, which is given annually. As of now, both Pfizer and Moderna have said their vaccines are effective for at least six months.

“It’s just not clear how long after that it’s going to persist,” Kahn said. “I would expect that we’re going to get booster vaccines for COVID for the next several years to come.”

Alicia Eunice, local wellness retreat host and president of Boss Up International, says if that happens, she hopes people make the right decision so businesses like hers can fully reopen.

“Many of us want to continue to do what we’re doing,” she said.

Henderson feels the same way about Notoriety and its patrons.

“The key is to get back to our normal lives,” he said.

Again, a potential third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is still not official, but scientists are continuing to do research to see if it will be necessary.