9% of Nevadans fully vaccinated in state’s COVID-19 efforts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State health leaders say they’re reviewing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new recommendations, but not commenting on them just yet. As of now, the majority of Nevadans are not fully vaccinated.

The state is currently reporting that close to 9% of Nevadans are fully vaccinated, and more than 16% have initiated the process, getting their first dose. Around 8% of Clark County residents have received the full dosage.

Some good news is the state’s allocation, or the amount Nevada receives from the federal government, is increasing. Our COVID-19 Task Force reports that eventually, doctor’s offices will receive doses to administer, but there is no word on when.

Nevada originally lagged behind in getting doses into arms, but the state is gradually moving more to the middle. We are just below New York State, in terms of doses administered per 100,000.

This is week 13 of Nevada’s vaccination efforts. The first doses arrived on December 13, 2020.

During a virtual meeting with the task force, the I-Team asked Candice McDaniel, who spearheads vaccination efforts, what the biggest challenges have been so far:

“The volume, the magnitude of really trying to offer a vaccination to every single adult in the state, I think, has never been done before as we know. And so, I think that is definitely the most difficult aspect.”

Two major groups who the vaccine is not yet available to are people with underlying conditions and casino workers. It is unclear when availability will expand to include those groups.

State health officials are not yet providing a timeline.

“We talk with our counties every week, and we go through what their outreach looks like, and then, if we need to support additional guidance around that, I think it’s always a conversation,” said McDaniel. “And that as always, it’s either those health authorities or the emergency managers of rural counties who support and make those decisions of the pace of which they move through the prioritization.”

She notes as of Monday afternoon, that conversation has not yet happened about expanding the list this week.

We reached out to the Southern Nevada Health District, and a spokeswoman says she does not have a timeline to provide.