6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses delayed; 500k+ distributed in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The White House announced 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses are delayed due to weather across the U.S. The good news here at home is more than 500,000 vaccines have been administered.

The I-Team found Nevada still ranks near the bottom, in terms of other states, in the number of doses administered per capita. That’s likely due to the amount we are getting.

“Our goal here and what we really have to focus on here in Nevada is to be able to use what we receive,” said Candice McDaniel of the Department of Health and Human Services. “I feel like we’ve made wonderful gains and been able to scale up operations, very much to the credit of our vaccinators who are on the ground.”

The issue may be due to Nevada’s growing population. Our state COVID task force believes the White House is using 2018 census data to allocate vaccines. Since then, more than 100,000 people have moved here.