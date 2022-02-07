49 breakthrough deaths reported as cases drop in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A weekly update on breakthrough cases in Clark County shows that 49 people who were fully vaccinated died of COVID-19 — now a total of 356 deaths since early last year.

Because it takes longer — sometimes weeks — to report COVID-19 deaths, it’s too early to know what effect the omicron variant had on Nevadans who were fully vaccinated. Cases certainly spiked along with the overall omicron spike. But a graph released by the Southern Nevada Health District currently shows breakthrough deaths continued at about the same rate, even as omicron cases declined fast.

The spike in breakthrough cases shows the impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant, but the green line on the graphic shows deaths did not spike. (Southern Nevada Health District)

The graph shows data through the end of January.

As of Feb. 3, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 356 breakthrough deaths (+49), 1,019 breakthrough hospitalizations (+62) and 64,234 breakthrough cases (+4,564). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Jan. 27.)

Another graph from SNHD shows that breakthrough cases made up a smaller percentage of the overall number of cases as February began. After climbing as high as 43%, the percentage dropped in weekly data from SNHD, dropping to 39%.

Breakthrough cases had been steadily growing as a percentage of the overall number of cases, but the percentage dropped in data collected through the start of February. (Southern Nevada Health District)

SNHD’s data from the previous week (ending Jan. 27) shows that breakthrough cases were double what they were in the most recent week.

Health officials remind everyone that vaccination doesn’t guarantee that you won’t get COVID-19 — but it greatly reduces the severity of illness if you do get sick. Keeping up with booster vaccinations is just as important.