At least 23 schools with double-digit COVID cases: A look at CCSD’s 5-day pause

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story used counts that understated the number of high schools with double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases. The story has been updated to reflect data from Jan. 14-19.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Arbor View High School led at least 21 high schools that had double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases reported over the five-day “Stop the Spread” pause for Clark County Schools.

A staggering 37 new cases were reported at Arbor View from Jan. 14-19 on the school district’s website, where a cumulative total of cases at each school is tracked daily.

Three other high schools — Spring Valley, Clark and Palo Verde — saw cases increase by 27 over the five-day period. In all, at least 21 high schools saw increases of at least 10 cases among students, teachers and staff.

Lied Middle School in the north valley had more new COVID-19 cases reported than any other middle school in the valley over the five-day pause, when classes were canceled due to staffing problems at CCSD.

The increases show which schools are currently battling COVID-19 problems. CCSD only reports a running total for each school, with a cumulative total since July. The numbers reported by CCSD include students, teachers and staff. Generally, 70% of the cases for each school involve students, with teachers and staff making up the remainder. A count for “central office” district employees is separate.

Here are the schools that had the biggest jumps in cases Jan. 14 through Jan. 19:

HIGH SCHOOLS

37 — Arbor View High School .

. 27 — Spring Valley High School .

. 27 — Clark High School .

. 27 — Palo Vede High School .

. 20 — Desert Oasis High School .

. 19 — Rancho High School .

. 19 — Sierra Vista High School .

. 18 — Mojave High School .

. 18 — Liberty High School .

. 18 — Foothill High School .

. 18 — Durango High School .

. 18 — Coronado High School .

. 17 — Legacy High School .

. 17 — Las Vegas High School .

. 17 — Chaparral High School .

. 16 — Centennial High School .

. 14 — Green Valley High School .

. 14 — Desert Pines High School .

. 14 — Sunrise Mountain High School .

. 13 — Canyon Springs High School .

. 11 — Basic Academy of International Studies.

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

12 — Lied Middle School . Cases went from 62 to 74, making Lied the middle school with the highest number of cases in the valley.

. Cases went from 62 to 74, making Lied the middle school with the highest number of cases in the valley. 10 — Thurman White Academy of the Performing Arts (middle school), now the fourth-highest among middle schools.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Case increases were smaller at elementary schools, but enrollments are much smaller, too. Two schools saw increases of seven cases:

7 — Beverly Mathis Elementary School . Cases went from 57 to 64 — now the highest of any elementary in the valley.

. Cases went from 57 to 64 — now the highest of any elementary in the valley. 7 — Thomas O’Roarke Elementary School. Cases went from 47 to 54, now tied for second-highest among elementary schools (Elise Wolff Elementary School also with 54).

We will update our list of high schools (Top 20), middle schools (Top 10) and elementaries (Top 10) with the most cases on Thursday.

NOTE: Schools that had low numbers of cases on Jan. 14 might have experienced some larger increases that we missed when compiling these lists.