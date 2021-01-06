39,752 Nevadans vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Jan. 5

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Doses of the coronavirus vaccine are continuing to be administered throughout the state of Nevada. As of Jan. 5 — a total of 39,752 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and reported to NV WebIZ.

The amount includes almost 1,000 second-doses for Nevadans who were the first to be immunized in December, health officials say. They also said counties and local health authorities are working to vaccinate Tier 1 populations, and the information provided accounts for data updated in the NV WebIZ system.

Everyone should know that all doses will be added to the system, but there is a delay from when the vaccine is administered until the data entry is complete, Nevada Health Response said.

Governor Steve Sisolak updated the state on the vaccination process last week, and right now, Nevada counties are vaccinating individuals in Tier 1, but some counties may ​be moving into Tier 2 soon. Counties may move ​throughout the Tiers at different paces, based on population size and vaccine demand within the Tier groups.

Nevada’s plan was developed to accommodate these differences.

Other updates and information can be found through the Nevada Health Response vaccine page, here.