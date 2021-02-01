2,000 COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed to elderly, frontline workers in Laughlin Feb. 3-4

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KLAS) — Clark County and Southern Nevada Health District officials will distribute 2,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to the elderly 70 years of age and older, and frontline workers in Laughlin Wed. and Thurs, Feb. 3-4.

Anyone in the aforementioned list of people who want to get vaccinated has to make sure they make an appointment.

Public safety and security and other frontline community support groups are also eligible to receive the vaccine.

“In an effort to aid Gov. Sisolak’s continued vaccine distribution efforts, and following outreach from many of my senior constituents in Laughlin, I am working closely with the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy, the Clark County Fire Department, Southern Nevada Health District, and other local partners to ensure COVID-19 vaccines reach our Laughlin residents as expediently as possible,” U.S. Rep. Susie Lee said. “As a member of our federal delegation, I am continuing to monitor supply channels and allotment issues that have slowed our state’s efforts to widely vaccinate our community, and look forward to working with the Biden administration and our partners here in Southern Nevada to ensure Nevadans, especially our seniors, can get the vaccine as soon as possible.”

The vaccination clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the Aquarius Casino Hotel located at 1900 S. Casino Drive in Laughlin.

The county’s plan is to provide 1,000 vaccinations each day. Appointments can be booked online. For more information, go here.

“Ensuring that all Clark County residents have easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine is a top priority. This includes the outlying area of Laughlin, home to 10,000 Nevadans,” said Commissioner Michael Naft, who represents the area. “This vaccination site is a key step in rebooting our economy and allowing the thousands of visitors who enjoy all that Laughlin has to offer an opportunity to return safely.”

Residents with questions about the vaccine and the vaccination process may call the Nevada COVID Vaccine Call Center at 1-800-401-0946.