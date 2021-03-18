1 million vaccines: Gov. Steve Sisolak notes Nevada reaching milestone

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak today said the state has administered 1 million vaccines.

“This milestone marks a significant moment as Nevadans fight to end the pandemic, but this milestone doesn’t happen without the individual contributions of so many,” Sisolak said.

Today, I am pleased to announce that more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines through state and pharmacy allocation have been administered in the State of Nevada! You can see my video addressing this milestone in our State’s vaccination efforts here: https://t.co/TvyIkCgyzK — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 18, 2021

“Thank you to our state and local emergency managers, the Nevada National Guard, FEMA staff on the ground in Nevada, our public health officials, and all of the health care workers vaccinating Nevadans. And thank you to all those who have chosen to be vaccinated and to all who are patiently waiting your turn and continuing the mitigation measure we know work,” Sisolak said.

The announcement from Carson indicated that 367,732 Nevadans are now fully vaccinated, either with the one-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Sisolak also covered the announcement in a YouTube video: