LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nine new monkeypox cases have been reported in Clark County, pushing the total to 270.

The cases reported in weekly data released today by the Southern Nevada Health District had onset dates in mid-September and early October. None of the cases occurred over the past week.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 27,558 cases and three deaths. California has the highest number of cases for any state, with 5,278.

A statement on the CDC website advises, "At this time, data suggest that gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up the majority of cases in the current monkeypox outbreak. However, anyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, who has been in close, personal contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk. Take steps to prevent getting monkeypox. If you have any symptoms of monkeypox, talk to a healthcare provider."

The first known case of transmission to a health care worker occurred in Florida when a nurse was stuck with a needle. That incident was reported in the Nevada Hospital Association's weekly report and has appeared in media reports.