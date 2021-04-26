Health officials work to get 60% of eligible Clark County residents vaccinated

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is back in circulation in Nevada. The vaccine was put on pause for more than a week after cases of rare blood clots were reported in six women — one of whom is from Nevada.

Doses from the manufacturer resumed Saturday.

Karissa Loper, a deputy bureau chief within the Nevada Division of Public & Behavioral Health, says they are working to get everyone on board to reach the 60% benchmark of eligible Clark County residents vaccinated with at least one dose.

“One of the main plans is working closely with our vaccine equity collaborative and the minority coalition to find local neighborhood champions that can help us get the word out and ensure every Nevadan feels confident,” Loper said.

That trust is key to getting through this pandemic and reopening Nevada.

Another challenge for health officials is getting people to return for the second dose. They say efforts to send out reminders via email and text are already in place.

“We are consistently working on reminder campaigns via text and email and other reminders, in order to get targeted individuals who have the first dose to come back for the second dose,” Loper explained.

Health officials stress that all vaccines are safe, and if you have any concerns, to speak to your doctor.

As COVID restrictions roll back, health officials expect an increase in cases, but they are unclear what that will look like. They hope to regain people’s trust to get vaccinated sooner, rather than later.