Cigarette smoking falls to record low among U.S. adults

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — Fewer people are smoking cigarettes in the United States. That’s according to a report published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2018, cigarette smoking fell to a record low of 13.7 % among U.S. adults. The CDC has been collecting data on smoking since 1965.

The agency’s director attributes the decline to public health education. The report also found cigarette smokers have become more likely to try quitting in the past 12 months, and the report found many have been successful.

While cigarette smoking is down, health experts are facing a newer threat: vaping. E-cigarettes are the third most common tobacco product used by adults, behind cigars and cigarettes.