LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District received reports of two additional probable monkeypox cases in Clark County.

The two new probable cases are both Clark County residents, a man in his 50s and a man in his 30s. The Health District reports that one of those men is isolated at home and the other is hospitalized but did not specify which one.

The Health District has sent specimens to the CDC for confirmation and has been looking at the health status of those who have been in close contact with the two men.

These two additional cases bring the total of confirmed or probable cases in Clark County up to 4. The Health District had previously confirmed two other cases of monkeypox in Clark County, a man in his 20s with a history of travel, and a man in his 30s who was diagnosed in another state. The Health District has confirmed that they are continuing investigations into the initial cases.

Monkeypox spreads from person to person through direct contact with infectious sores, rash, or bodily fluids. People who have been identified as having contact with someone with monkeypox are asked to monitor themselves for 21 days post-exposure. People with unknown rashes or lesions should contact their doctor and avoid sex or being intimate during that time.

At this time, the risk of monkeypox in the United States is believed by the CDC to be low. The disease does not spread easily between people and people who do not have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others.