LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The updated COVID-19 vaccine is now being offered at Southern Nevada Health District clinics.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, is encouraging everyone 6 months of age and older to get at least one dose of the updated vaccine, to help prevent from becoming sick with the current variants that are circulating.

In a news release, the health district said people can also get the flu vaccination at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine. Both are available at the clinics as well as local pharmacies and health care provider offices.

According to the CDC, the COVID-19 virus is always changing and protection from previous COVID-19 vaccines declines over time. The CDC has a link on how to stay up-to-date on the vaccine.