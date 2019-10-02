‘Healing Las Vegas’ book tells story of the Healing Garden, shares memories of those impacted by 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new book tells the story of the Las Vegas Healing Garden. It also shares the memories of the countless survivors and community members who stepped up following one of the city’s darkest days.

The book that is meant to inspire others is called “Healing Las Vegas.”

It was created by ‘Get Outdoors Nevada and the UNLV Oral History Research Center.

The book documents how hundreds of people came together in the face of tragedy to create the Healing Garden. It also shares the healing spirit of a community that is now ‘Vegas Stronger.’

“It taught us the beauty of our city,” said Claytee White, director of Oral History Research Center, UNLV. “We can do anything.”

“Healing Las Vegas,” was co-edited by Stefani Evans and Donna McAleer, along with Claytee White who helped collect the oral histories. It’s filled with stories of those who lived through the 1 October tragedy.

“We’ve again met the worst of humanity with the best of humanity,” Evans said.

Each story and each memory is paired with an image from the Healing Garden. It shows the world Las Vegas’ strength.

“They didn’t realize that behind the “Las Vegas” is a real city with a beating heart,” Evans said. “This book lets people know who we are.”

“This is a traumatic experience; it’s going to change your life forever, but there’s always hope, and that there’s love, untold love, in his experience,” White said.

The ultimate goal of the passion project turned into a book is to help guide anyone struggling with sorrow.

“We’re hoping people, no matter what kind of loss they’re facing in their lives; when they realize that there is beauty in a sense in the ruin. There’s love there. There’s a way to keep on living and have hope,” White said.

Anyone who wants to read the boo can order it from the University of Nevada Press, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon. Some of the proceeds will go to ‘Get Outdoors Nevada,’ the group that takes care of The Healing Garden.