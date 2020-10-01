Healing Garden provides comfort, peace to survivors, community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Healing Garden grew out a desire to honor the victims and survivors of the 1 October mass shooting and give the community a place to heal.

Countless volunteers have put thousands of hours of love and labor into caring for the garden. Two of those volunteers are real-life guardian angels who want to protect the stories that are told by the garden.

In the trenches of the Las Vegas Healing Garden you will often find 1 October survivor Sue Ann Cornell and Eddie Schmitz.

“I call it my church without walls,” Cornell said.

Both are volunteers with a mission.

“The serenity here is something I haven’t found anywhere else,” Schmitz said.

Fifty-eight trees honor the lives taken on 1 October. Images of bright sunny days memorialize their victims’ short time on Earth. One of the victims was Denise Burditus, who died in Cornwell’s vehicle.

“She was put in the truck and I tried to take her to the hospital. She passed away in her husband’s arms on her way to the hospital,” Cornell said.

The healing garden is where Cornwell has managed to find peace. The 55-year-old retired school bus driver had to face another tragedy after the shooting.

“A year later. I lost my mom, and so then it even hit me more,” she said.

For Schmitz, being a caretaker has helped him navigate through his own life.

“I’m a 100% PTSD disabled vet and kind of get what some of these people went through, so it’s always weighed heavy in my heart,” he said.

Having spent so much time in the garden, he can practically name and find every tree with his eyes closed.

“It’s hard work but the reward comes from above,” he said.

Cornwell said her biggest takeaway from the night of the shooting was the humanity she saw in people. Nobody cared about religion, race, or politics. Strangers came together with one mission — to help each other.