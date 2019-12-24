Head-on collision kills 1, injures 7 in Death Valley, California

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KLAS) — One person was killed and seven others injured in a head-on collision that occurred in Death Valley, California, Friday evening. California Highway Patrol said a vehicle attempted to pass another with insufficient space, crashing into an oncoming car just six miles east of Death Valley National Park.

Around 5:27 p.m., a 2018 Nissan Sentra, driven by a 29-year-old man from Albuquerque, was traveling eastbound on SR-190 near Slab City behind another vehicle. They were both traveling approximately 50 mph. A 2018 Honda Accord, driven by a 53-year-old man from Chandler, Arizona, approached from westbound SR-190 driving approximately 55 mph.

The Nissan attempted to pass the vehicle in front of it via the westbound lane. There was not enough space to safely pass, and the Nissan and Honda collided. Both vehicles sustained major damage, with one passenger in the Honda sustaining traumatic injuries. The 51-year-old woman died from her injuries on-scene. The other victims were transported to medical care facilities.

California Highway Patrol, the National Park Service, Southern Inyo Fire Department, Mercy Air and Caltrans were all involved in the emergency response and investigation.