‘He always chose kindness’: Tony Hsieh’s family thanks community for support

Family of former Zappos CEO 'deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, respect'

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “He always chose kindness.” It’s one part of a statement from Tony Hsieh’s family sent to the I-Team following the passing of their beloved son and brother.

Hsieh, who lived in Las Vegas, died in New London, Connecticut, on Friday, Nov. 27, after being rescued from a fire on Nov. 18. He was 46.

Investigators have not released further details about what caused the fire.

Hsieh is survived by his father, mother and two adult brothers. He was not married and has no children.

In a statement provided to 8 News Now, Hsieh’s family thanks the Las Vegas community for its outpouring of support:

The Hsieh family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and respect shown in the wake of Tony’s passing. It is clear to the family that he had a profound impact on countless people all over the world. He was a forward thinker with a zeal for bringing joy to others, and bridged communities and people from all walks of life. He valued experiences and relationships over material wealth, and always chose kindness. Tony was extremely accomplished in both his personal and professional lives, his parents are most proud of how he turned out as a human being. He had true compassion and an endless desire to elevate everyone around him. He would often refer to himself as the caboose, because everyone else came first. The Hsieh family hopes to carry on Tony’s legacy by spreading the tenets he lived by — finding joy through meaningful life experience, inspiring and helping others, and most of all, delivering happiness. Hsieh family statement

According to documents filed Wednesday, Hsieh’s family is asking a judge to name Hsieh’s father and brother as special administrators of his estate.