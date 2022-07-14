LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV will continue to see its traditional rivals, Nevada-Reno and Hawaii, over the next three seasons of the new Mountain West football schedule rotation.

The Rebels said in a Thursday news release the conference announced they’ll meet both schools as the new schedule model takes effect.

In May, the Mountain West announced the elimination of football divisions starting in 2023. The new rotation allows conference teams to play each other more often and enhances the opportunity of matching the two best teams in the MW championship game each December, the conference said.

The schedule rotation means each team will play two guaranteed opponents annually and face six other conference teams each season. During the three-year cycle, all teams will face nine of 11 opponents at least twice, once at home and once on the road, and two opponents in each of the three years.

The rotation was created based on work of a subcommittee of MW athletics directors and was formally approved by the entire group of athletics directors.

The top two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will compete in the MW championship game in December.

UNLV opens against Idaho State on Aug. 27 at Allegiant Stadium.