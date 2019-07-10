HAVE YOU SEEN THESE MEN? Police name 2 persons of interest in July 3 fatal shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two persons of interest in a fatal shooting that occurred near Cheyenne Avenue and Rampart Boulevard on July 3.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. on July 3, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of gunfire heard in an apartment complex located in the 3100 block of Soaring Gulls Drive. Arriving officers located 20-year-old Michael Rakem Menephee laying in an apartment doorway suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Menephee was transported to UMC Trauma where he succumbed to his injuries on July 6.

The preliminary investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim answered the front door of the apartment and was shot shortly after.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified two persons of interest that may be involved in this crime. The first person is a black male adult in his late teens to early 20s, slim build, last seen wearing a black durag, multi-colored shirt and dark pants. The second person is a black male adult in his late teens to early 20s with a medium build and dread lock hair style. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and was wearing a red backpack.

Anyone with any information about this incident or can identify the persons of interest are urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385- 5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.