Haunted nation: Places to seek out your ghosts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The adventure of a lifetime might await you on your next haunted vacation.
There’s no ghost guarantee, but a catalog of spooky sites compiled by the Washington Post could be just the thing for people who aren’t really into beaches and national parks.
Among the selected attractions:
- Michigan’s Mackinac Island
- West Virginia’s “Mothman” at the Lowe Hotel
- A brokenhearted ghost at Longfellow’s Wayside Inn in Sudbury, Massachusetts
- Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire
- The Loveland Castle & Museum in Loveland, Ohio
If these destinations are just too far away, check out some of California’s famous haunted spots from visitcalifornia.com:
- Bodie State Historic Park
- Winchester Mystery House in San Jose
- Preston Castle in Ione
- Hotel del Coronado in San Diego
- The Queen Mary in Long Beach