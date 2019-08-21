Harlem Globetrotters bring 2019 Fan Powered Tour to Las Vegas on Aug. 25

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Harlem Globetrotters will once again put their expertise on display when they bring their 2019 Fan Powered World Tour to Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 25.

The Harlem Globetrotters are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 92 years.

Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 123 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience.

The Globetrotters are currently in the midst of their 93rd year of touring with the 2019 Fan Powered World Tour, during which the team will play in more than 250 North American markets, as well as 30 countries worldwide.

Tickets are now available at harlemglobetrotters.com.