Happy Kwanzaa! The African-American and pan-African holiday starts on Dec. 26

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Happy Kwanzaa! The start of Kwanzaa, Dec. 26, is based on the annual “first fruit” celebrations of ancient and modern African civilizations.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 and is an African-American and pan-African holiday that celebrates the African-American family, community, and culture. As stated earlier, it starts following Christmas on Dec. 26, and it goes for seven days.

The celebration includes the recognition of the seven Kwanzaa principles of unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

