Hanukkah kicks off with Grand Menorah lighting at Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 20-foot Grand Menorah will be the highlight of the first night of Hanukkah at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas.

Related Content Public invited to view Hanukkah Menorah Lighting virtually on Dec. 10

The lighting of the menorah will be led by Rabbi Harlig from Chabad of Southern Nevada on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 4:30 p.m.

The monorah will remain on display throughout the Hanukkah season.

A news release from the Fremont Street Experience did not include statements about social distancing during the event.

Clark County is hosting a lighting ceremony of its own — a virtual event a half-hour later than the Fremont Street Experience event.