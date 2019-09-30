Halloween Happenings Around Town

There are numerous Halloween events and haunted houses around the Las Vegas valley this year.
- Family-Friendly Halloween Events – Clark County is hosting numerous events during the month of October at various community centers. Click here for a full list.
- Downtown Summerlin – The family can enjoy “Parade of Mischief” which starts October every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. The Click here for more information. Here’s a look at that parade.
- Town Scary – Town Scary is at Town Square on Thursday, Oct. 31 and offers trick-or-treating, contests and more from 4 – 7 p.m. Town Square is located at 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. Children of all ages are invited.
- Scare at Town Square – A 40-day celebration of Halloween starts Oct. 2 and includes a Get Out haunted maze, Face Your Fears, Zoe and Stage Fright. This link has all the details.
- HallOVeen at Opportunity Village – Opportunity Village will transform the Magical Forest into a haunted jungle for HallOVeen. All ages are welcome. There are games, the Forest Express Passenger Train, The Avalanche Slide, and the Blizzard mini-coaster, along with tons of tasty treats and other Halloween fun. Located at 6300 W. Oakey Boulevard, Las Vegas 89146. The dates for HallOVeen are Oct. 11-13, and 18-3. It opens at 5:30 p.m. General admission tickets for start at $15. Children 3 and under are free. Passport tickets also available for $22. That information and more is available on the website.
- Halloween Ghost Walk at The District at Green Valley Ranch – There will be spooky decor and more for the Halloween Ghost Walk. Families are invited to stroll through the shops and collect candy on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There is also a costume contest.
- Trilogy of Terror – The Freakling Bros. are hosting three haunted house experiences: The Gates of Hell (R-rated), The Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre are located at 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive. Admission starts at $15 or for a pass to all three is $40. Click here for more information.
- The Asylum and Hotel Fear – Promises to take victims on the most frightening adventure of the season. It’s located at the Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas. Open Oct. 3 – 6, 10 – 13, 17 – 20, 24 – 27 and 29 – 31. It opens at 6:30 p.m. The price is $17 – $37. Click here for more information.
- Haunted Harvest at Springs Preserve – A family friendly event with carnival games, trick-or-treat stations, a petting zoo, and the Bootanical garden. Oct. 11 – 13, 18 – 20, 25 – 27 from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $8 per person. Children under 2 are free. Click here for more information.
- Lake Las Vegas – Offers events prior to Halloween night including a 90-minute Haunted Pirate ship experience. Oct. 24 & 25 at 7 p.m. Appropriate for children up to the age of 12, who must be accompanied by a legal guardian 21+. Tickets are $25 per person. There is also the Shipwrecked Haunted Costume party for adults on Oct. 31 from 8 – 10 p.m. Tickets are $50.
- TRIQ or TREAT at the LINQ – A coven of witches will descend upon the LINQ Promenade casting spells and summoning spirits before being joined by a high priestess for a spooky show. There is also safe trick-or-treating for all ages, Day of the Dead celebration and special Halloween lighting for the High Roller. The TRIQ or TREAT is on Oct. 26 from 3 – 7 p.m. The stage show takes place nightly from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. from Oct. 25 – 31. The Day of the Dead celebration is Nov. 1 from 8 – 11 p.m.
- Rock of Horror Extravaganza on Fremont Street – Starts on Thursday, Oct. 10. at the Fremont Street Experience. You can experience Halloween haunts, flash mobs and nightly entertainment. On Halloween, revelers with the scariest costume have the chance to win as much as $1,000.
- Fremont Street Halloween Bar Crawl – It’s a downtown pub crawl for adults. You can visit five venues with express entry to each one where there are drink specials. Group photos and prizes for the best costumes. From Oct. 25 – Nov. 3. Starts nightly at 8 p.m. and goes until 4 a.m. Tickets are $25 to $40. There is also the Fremont Street Halloween Bar Crawl starting Oct. 26 – Oct. 31 from noon to 2 a.m. Tickets are $8 – $29.