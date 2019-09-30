Halloween Happenings Around Town

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) together with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) announced that the NAHB International Builders’ Show® (IBS), the home building industry’s premier event, will make Las Vegas its home every year from 2027 through 2039.

The announcement follows on the heels of EXHIBITOR Magazine, recognizing the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) as a 2020 Center of Excellence. According to the LVCVA, the honor exemplifies that the LVCC is among the best in North America, which is one of the many reasons shows are successful in Las Vegas and continuously return.