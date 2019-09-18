Halloween events hosted by Clark County Parks & Recreation

Potter Hollows Eve – Helen Meyer Community Center, 4535 New Forest Drive, 89147. Join the fun Oct. 18 from 6 – 9 p.m. There will be a viewing party of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone along with a night of trivia, magic and crafts. The cost is $5 per person.

Monster Mash Swim Bash – Aquatics Springs Pool, 7025 S. Apache Road, 89148. Enjoy and evening of swimming, arts and crafts, trick-or-treating and fun on Oct. 19 from 4 – 7 p.m. Costumes are encouraged and bring a swimsuit. It costs $7/kids and $3/adults. Register early and save some money.

Itty Bitty Halloween – Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 S. McLeod, 89121. Oct. 23 from 6 – 8 p.m. Ages 3 to 6 come and take part in games, crafts, trick-or-treat trail, music and contests. Costumes are encouraged.

Halloween Spooktacular – Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood, 89142. This is a free event on Oct. 23 from 6 – 8 p.m. Families can have a spooktacular times with games, a cupcake walk, face painting, crafts and bounce houses. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Monsters at the Manor – Robert Price Recreation Center, 2050 Bonnie Lane, 89156. Children ages 3 – 12 can enjoy an afternoon of games, candy and contests on Oct. 24 from 4 – 6 p.m. It’s free.

Monster Mash – The Crossing, 7950 W. Windmill Lane, 89113. Oct. 24 from 5 – 9 p.m. A family-friendly event with race pumpkins, trick-or-treating, games and dancing.

Trunk or Treat – Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave., 89122. this is a free family-friendly event on Oct. 24 from 6 – 8 p.m. There will be local sports mascots in attendance, trunk-or-treating, music, live entertainment and games.

Hall-O-Breeze – Desert Breeze Recreation Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Rd., 89117. A fun-filled Halloween event on Oct. 24 from 5 – 8 p.m. with a trick-or-treat trail, games and activities. Cost is $5/person.

Wetlands Spooktacular – Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 E. Wetlands Park Lane, 89122. Come for a daytime of ghostly family-friendly good times on Oct. 25 from 12 – 3 p.m. Explore the Haunted Maze, fortune telling, face painting and crafts. Cost is $1/person.

Haunt the Wetlands – Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 E. Wetlands Park Lane, 89122. Brave the Haunted Maze and Creatures of the Night Walk. Visit a mad scientist’s lab and have close encounters with creepy, crawly animals. Cost is $5/person.

Halloween Safe Night – Doolittle Community Center, 1950 J Street, 89106. Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center is partnering with Doolittle Community Center and Metro Police on Oct. 31 from 5 – 7 p.m.. This is a free event with plenty of activities including jumpers, petting zoo and live entertainment. Food is served on a first-come, first-serve basis. Lots of candy will be handed out!

Parkdale Trunk-or-Treat – Parkdale Recreation Center, 3200 Ferndale, 89112. On Oct. 31 from 6 – 8 p.m. This is a family-friendly event to celebrate Halloween.