Guy Fieri raises over $20 million for restaurant workers

(WFLA) — Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has reportedly helped raise over $20 million for restaurant workers amid the coronavirus crisis.

Fieri appeared on “TMZ Live” Thursday and announced that he raised $20 million for a Restaurant Employee Relief Fund by partnering with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

The Mayor of Flavortown told TMZ the money was raised in less than two months. Fieri apparently worked the phones to get donations from major corporations in hospitality and food services.

Help serve up some support for the restaurant employees of America! These people are some of the hardest working, real deal workers you’ll ever meet, and they need our help. #RaisetheRERF @NRAEF



Donate now: https://t.co/XbWNUdIapO https://t.co/3yveg640JY — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) March 27, 2020

If you would like to donate to the cause or apply for a one-time grant, CLICK HERE.