LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Strong gusty winds are moving into the Las Vegas valley Monday ahead of a cold front that will drop temperatures significantly.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Las Vegas until 5 a.m. Tuesday and reports the following recorded highest gusts Monday around noon: A wind gust of 71 mph on Angel Peak at Mount Charleston, a gust of 64 mph was recorded at Red Rock Canyon, 56 mph at Blue Diamond, 52 mph in North Las Vegas, 49 mph at Henderson Executive Airport, and 48 mph at Mt. Springs summit and Harry Reid International Airport.

There is a high wind warning for Red Rock Canyon, the Spring Mountains, and other parts of southern Nevada. The dust could impact visibility and travel on I-15 between Nevada and California, blow down trees and power lines, and cause power outages.

This weather comes on the heels of the coldest March recorded in Las Vegas since 1991, according to the National Weather Service. The average temperature was 54.4 degrees, 6.4 degrees below normal. The coldest day was March 3, when temperatures dipped to 37 degrees. Typically, in March, more than half the days have a high temperature of 70 or above, but this March only had five days that reached or exceeded that temperature.

Coldest March for Las Vegas since 1991. (Credit: National Weather Service, Las Vegas)

March 2023 was unusual in other ways when it came to the weather. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas said there were four winter storm warnings, the most in eight years. Flash flood warnings were issued 10 times, while only 11 were issued in the past 26 years during the month of March. March also had six severe thunderstorm warnings, double what’s been issued in nearly three decades, and there was even a tornado warning, the first in March since 1992.

March 2023’s unusual weather compiled by the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. (Credit: NWS/Las Vegas)

April 2023 started off with temperatures in the 70s which is more typical for this time of year, but Monday’s cold front will put a chill on that. Snow is moving into Lincoln County, and there is a chance of snow in the Spring Mountains. Temperature highs for the next day or two may not reach 60, which is 15 to 20 degrees below normal.

By the end of the week, it will warm up and is expected to be in the 80s for Easter weekend.

