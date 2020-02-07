Gun found at Cheyenne High School, student arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Cheyenne High School student was arrested Friday morning after bringing a gun to school.

According to a statement from the principal, Dr. Zachary Robbins, CCSD police officers made the arrest after following up on a tip that a student had a firearm on campus.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution. Robbins said no threats were made toward the school or any individuals.

“Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate to report anything that may be a safety issue,” Robbins said.

Students and parents can always make reports through SafeVoice by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233) or on the website safevoicenv.org.