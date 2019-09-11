Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy go on a ‘Hella Mega Tour’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Music lovers feel free to channel your mid-2000’s vibe because Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer are going on tour! The bands decided to team up in what they’re calling the “Hella Mega Tour.”

The bands put out an Anchor Man-themed promo on YouTube to make the announcement.

The U.S. dates of the concert that is sure to bring on so much nostalgia, start in 2020 in North America. It kicks off on the west coast on July 17 at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. The tour will then wrap up on the east coast on Aug. 29 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Webstore pre-sale tickets for the North American leg begin at 10 a.m. local time on Sept. 16, while mailing list presale tickets begin at 11 a.m. local time, according to Green Day’s website. General sale starts at 10 a.m. local time Sept. 20 on Ticketmaster.