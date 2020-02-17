Greatest Show on Ice: Weiner dog race

GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBS) – Thirty-two weiner dogs hit the ice for the annual Weiner Dog Race at the Resch Center. It’s become a fan favorite and took place between periods while the Green Bay Gamblers battled the Dubuque Fighting Saints over the weekend.

The winner – Willow – received the prestigious Resch-Minster Oaks Trophy.

Fans were asked to bring pet food and supplies to the game which will be donated to the Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary.

Organizers say this game is a hit every year.

“We never knew when we started it how many years ago – 6 or 7 years ago – that it would be almost a sold-out crowd. I’m just glad everybody comes out and cheers on and just has good, family fun at this. I mean, where else can you go and have that kind of a good time?” says Lynn Hopfensperger from Fox Communities Credit Union.

Fans who donated were eligible to win a $100 gift certificate in the Gamblers team store and a $50 Visa gift card from Fox Communities Credit Union.